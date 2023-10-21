SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 159.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

SGH opened at $13.49 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $58,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $125,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,541.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $58,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,191 shares of company stock worth $565,520 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SMART Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SMART Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SMART Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

