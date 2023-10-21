Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.03

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and traded as low as $20.68. Sodexo shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 25,969 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sodexo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.60.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sodexo

Sodexo Trading Down 0.8 %

About Sodexo

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.