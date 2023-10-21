Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.11

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as low as $10.52. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 31,509 shares changing hands.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

