Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.11

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as low as $10.52. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 31,509 shares changing hands.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.
Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
