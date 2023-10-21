Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $219.49

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.49 ($2.68) and traded as high as GBX 221.23 ($2.70). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.61), with a volume of 237,925 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 249 ($3.04) to GBX 280 ($3.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 305 ($3.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 286 ($3.49) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £864.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4,280.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 221.19.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

