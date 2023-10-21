Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.88

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $7.20. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 10,133 shares trading hands.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.1238 dividend. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $25,354.65. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 330,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 48.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 550,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,969 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 364,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 80,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

