SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $187.50

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 187.50 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 189.30 ($2.31), with a volume of 19985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.40 ($2.34).

A number of analysts recently commented on SSPG shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($3.91) to GBX 290 ($3.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 314.17 ($3.84).

The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18,520.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 242.83.

In related news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £13,056 ($15,947.23). In other news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £149,250 ($182,301.21). Also, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £13,056 ($15,947.23). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 141,443 shares of company stock worth $30,125,542. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

