State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

EFC stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $831.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 43.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.72%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 409.10%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

