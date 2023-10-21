State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

