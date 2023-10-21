State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Coty were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Coty by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,726,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Isabelle Parize purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $210,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,725 shares in the company, valued at $583,700.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

