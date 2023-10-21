State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. State of Wyoming increased its position in TechTarget by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 65.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

TechTarget Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $67.84.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

