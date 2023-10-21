State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nabors Industries news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE NBR opened at $118.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 2.74.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($3.76). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $778.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Stories

