State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,071 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

