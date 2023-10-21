State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 44,614 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 378.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,614 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SunPower were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of SPWR opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

SunPower Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

