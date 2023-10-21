State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 11,390 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 72,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 133.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 87,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 17.0% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

