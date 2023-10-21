State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,033 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,987,480,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $61.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

