State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,042 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Communications Parent

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 179,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,778,383.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 774,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.