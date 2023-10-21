State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,386 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,364,000 after acquiring an additional 208,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,113,000 after acquiring an additional 654,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,338,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,051 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,646,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $593.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.13 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

