State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,834 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Price Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

