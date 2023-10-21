State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that State Street will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in State Street by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,845,000 after buying an additional 139,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

