Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded at CL King

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $89.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. CL King’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stepan Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SCL opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stepan has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Stepan had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stepan news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at $890,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 226.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 86.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

