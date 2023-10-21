Steven J. Demetriou Sells 6,666 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

J stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day moving average is $124.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,217 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,588,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,891,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

