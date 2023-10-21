Stifel Nicolaus Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $70.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.46% from the company’s previous close.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after acquiring an additional 330,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,906,000 after buying an additional 325,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,068,000 after acquiring an additional 666,588 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

