Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Price Target to $2.50

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 406.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of Movella in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MVLA opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Movella has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Movella will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Movella in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Movella during the first quarter valued at $11,560,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Movella during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KPCB XIII Associates LLC purchased a new position in Movella during the first quarter valued at $7,057,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

