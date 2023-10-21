StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEBK opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,290 shares in the company, valued at $978,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 24.1% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 519,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 100,808 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

