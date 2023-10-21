StockNews.com Upgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to “Hold”

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

NYSE:RRC opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

