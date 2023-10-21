StockNews.com Upgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Buy

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VET. Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

VET opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.21. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 41.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

