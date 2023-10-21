Susquehanna Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $38.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $37.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.