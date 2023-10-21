Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.31

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.31 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17). Sutton Harbour Group shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.72. The firm has a market cap of £20.14 million, a P/E ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Sutton Harbour Group

(Get Free Report)

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.