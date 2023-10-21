Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.48

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and traded as low as $30.95. Swiss Life shares last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 8,200 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Swiss Life from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Swiss Life

Swiss Life Stock Down 3.5 %

About Swiss Life

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02.

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.