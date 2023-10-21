Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,680 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 780,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $8,174,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $367.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.