Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.60

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.54. Tapinator shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 292 shares trading hands.

Tapinator Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.28.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

