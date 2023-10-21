TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.66

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as low as $4.51. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 19,248 shares changing hands.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund
About TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TCW Strategic Income Fund
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.