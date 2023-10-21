TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.66

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as low as $4.51. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 19,248 shares changing hands.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.