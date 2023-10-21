Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vimeo were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $93,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 95.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 149.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,072 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 92.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Stock Down 0.3 %

VMEO stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.