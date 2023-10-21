Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,711 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

SIGA stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.70.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

