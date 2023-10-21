Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.78

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and traded as low as $10.42. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 32,413 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DNB Markets lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 62.88% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This is an increase from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.38. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.