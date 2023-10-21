Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.86

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and traded as low as $25.67. Terumo shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 43,836 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Terumo had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terumo Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

