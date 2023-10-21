The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $156.33

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.33 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.73). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 15,739 shares.
The Alumasc Group Trading Down 3.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.49 million, a PE ratio of 619.57 and a beta of 0.72.
The Alumasc Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,347.83%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About The Alumasc Group
The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Alumasc Group
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.