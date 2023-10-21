The Character Group (LON:CCT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $267.66

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.66 ($3.27) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.30). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.27), with a volume of 144,826 shares changing hands.

The Character Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 302.37. The stock has a market cap of £51.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,340.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

