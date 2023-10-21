The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $655.37

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 655.37 ($8.01) and traded as low as GBX 643 ($7.85). The Edinburgh Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 644 ($7.87), with a volume of 458,811 shares trading hands.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 655.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 656.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,576.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Edinburgh Investment Trust

In other news, insider Aidan Lisser purchased 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £10,087 ($12,320.75). Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

