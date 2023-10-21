The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $447.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $447.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $299.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $298.10 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after buying an additional 76,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,674,961,000 after buying an additional 148,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.