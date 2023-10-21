The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.00

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 65.42 ($0.80), with a volume of 477902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.30 ($0.80).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.61) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.72) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.53. The company has a market cap of £497.29 million, a PE ratio of -1,083.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

