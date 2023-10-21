Thomas Aj Frank Sells 13,188 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,138,651.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 641,312 shares in the company, valued at $55,370,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $1,123,881.36.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $1,121,592.88.

On Monday, October 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total transaction of $1,171,710.76.

On Friday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,024 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,344,197.28.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $1,141,025.76.

On Monday, October 2nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $1,135,750.56.

On Friday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,145,773.44.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $1,156,323.84.

On Monday, September 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $1,157,906.40.

On Friday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,132,624.10.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $80.19 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 97,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

