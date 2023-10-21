Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $945,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,776.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 0.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $76.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cloudflare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,030,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

