TLW Wealth Management LLC Has $11.55 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TLW Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.3% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 48,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $34,716,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 18.8% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

