Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.55

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and traded as high as $13.72. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 25,183 shares traded.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $129,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $193,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

