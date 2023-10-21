Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.55

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and traded as high as $13.72. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 25,183 shares traded.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
