Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.16

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.16 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 35,000 shares trading hands.

Trakm8 Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.06.

Trakm8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trakm8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trakm8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.