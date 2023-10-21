Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 551.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $224,000.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.80% and a negative net margin of 136.00%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on TVTX

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,572.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,818 shares of company stock worth $124,455 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Articles

