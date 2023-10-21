Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading Up 3.7%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 112,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 64,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Treasury Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$20.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

