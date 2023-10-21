True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 9,057 shares.

True Drinks Trading Up 7.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $458.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

