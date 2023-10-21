TrueWealth Financial Partners Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.17 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average of $124.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.